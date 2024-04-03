Anthony Kim – Overcoming Injuries and Addiction outside of Professional Golf

After nearly 12 years away from the professional golf scene, Anthony Kim has made a triumphant return, battling personal demons, addiction, and injuries along the way. The golfer, who won three times on the PGA Tour, opened up about his struggles in a recent interview with David Feherty on LIV Golf Plus.

During his time away from the sport, Kim revealed he felt “very alone” as he underwent multiple surgeries and dealt with addiction. Despite withdrawing from the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012 and never returning to the PGA Tour, Kim continued to fight, collecting disability insurance, participating in a documentary about his life, and leaning on his wife and daughter for support.

Now, Kim is set to play in his first LIV Golf League tournament in the U.S. at Trump National Doral outside Miami. Although he is playing as a wild card and his scores will not count towards team standings, Kim expressed his newfound love for the game and reflected on how his past aggressive nature both on and off the course led to his struggles.

Fans and fellow players alike are excited to see Kim back on the course and eager to support him in his journey to redemption. With his determination and support system in place, Kim is ready to take on whatever challenges come his way as he continues to rebuild his career and his life.