Kim Kardashian Stuns in Skintight Lace Dress and Crosses at Family Easter Party

Kim Kardashian and her family celebrated Easter in style this year, with the reality star and her daughter North West spreading holiday cheer on TikTok. Kim stunned in a white mermaid lace-up dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, accentuating her fit figure for the family gathering. She accessorized the look with a layered Chrome Hearts cross necklace and slicked back hair to show off her diamond-encrusted crosses.

Not to be outdone, matriarch Kris Jenner surprised the family with matching Easter-themed pajamas and bunny-shaped Skims slippers. The youngest members of the Kardashian clan, including Chicago, Dream, Stormi, and True, all donned pastel feather dresses for the occasion.

Kendall Jenner opted for a white bow-trimmed Rodarte dress, while Khloé Kardashian chose a beige A-line midi dress for the festivities. The celebration didn’t end there, as the Kardashian children were spotted later dining at Nobu Malibu with Kanye West and his girlfriend, Bianca Censori.

It was a day filled with family, fashion, and fun for the famous clan, as they shared glimpses of their Easter celebrations on social media. Fans were treated to a peek inside the Kardashian’s holiday traditions, showcasing their love for each other and their impeccable sense of style. Easter may be over, but the memories of this lavish celebration will surely last a lifetime for the Kardashian-Jenner family.