Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian Stuns in Skintight Lace Dress and Crosses at Family Easter Party

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Skintight Lace Dress and Crosses at Family Easter Party

Apr 02, 2024 0 Comments

Kim Kardashian and her family celebrated Easter in style this year, with the reality star and her daughter North West spreading holiday cheer on TikTok. Kim stunned in a white mermaid lace-up dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, accentuating her fit figure for the family gathering. She accessorized the look with a layered Chrome Hearts cross necklace and slicked back hair to show off her diamond-encrusted crosses.

Not to be outdone, matriarch Kris Jenner surprised the family with matching Easter-themed pajamas and bunny-shaped Skims slippers. The youngest members of the Kardashian clan, including Chicago, Dream, Stormi, and True, all donned pastel feather dresses for the occasion.

Kendall Jenner opted for a white bow-trimmed Rodarte dress, while Khloé Kardashian chose a beige A-line midi dress for the festivities. The celebration didn’t end there, as the Kardashian children were spotted later dining at Nobu Malibu with Kanye West and his girlfriend, Bianca Censori.

It was a day filled with family, fashion, and fun for the famous clan, as they shared glimpses of their Easter celebrations on social media. Fans were treated to a peek inside the Kardashian’s holiday traditions, showcasing their love for each other and their impeccable sense of style. Easter may be over, but the memories of this lavish celebration will surely last a lifetime for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

See also  Taylor Swift is dropping shock new album ‘Folklore’

You May Also Like

Inside the Billionaire Boys Club of Diddy: Rapper Impress Wall Street Elite as Genius

Press Stories: ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Dominates with $194 Million Global Box Office, ‘Dune 2’ Surpasses $600 Million Mark

Lizzo Declares I Quit in Cryptic Social Media Message

King Charles to sit apart from Royal family at Easter service for health reasons

Press Stories – Headlines for Thursday, March 28, 2024

Diddys Survival Story: Navigating the East Coast-West Coast Hip Hop Rivalry

About the Author:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *