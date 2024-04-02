Expert Predictions for NCAA Tournament Final Four and National Champion – March Madness 2024

The 2023-24 college basketball season is coming to an exciting conclusion as the Final Four teams prepare to battle it out in Glendale, Arizona. UConn, the No. 1 overall seed, is aiming to make history by becoming the first team in almost two decades to repeat as champions. They could also join the elite group of schools to win back-to-back NCAA Tournament titles.

Alabama is making their first Final Four appearance in school history, while NC State and Purdue are returning to the big stage after over 40 years. None of the Final Four teams have previously won the NCAA Tournament, making this year’s championship especially intriguing.

Expert predictions point to UConn as the heavy favorite to take home the title, with Purdue being seen as a strong contender to upset them in the championship game. Writers are highlighting key matchups to watch, such as UConn’s Donovan Clingan facing off against Purdue’s Zach Edey. UConn’s strong supporting cast and recent dominant performances have them favored to come out on top in the championship game.

Many analysts foresee a UConn vs. Purdue showdown in the championship game, with UConn ultimately being predicted as the likely repeat champions. Fans can expect an intense and thrilling conclusion to the college basketball season as these four teams battle it out for the national title in what promises to be an unforgettable Final Four showdown.