2024 March Madness predictions: Expert picks, Elite Eight odds for Purdue vs. Tennessee, Duke vs. NC State

As the 2024 NCAA Tournament enters its second weekend, excitement is building as the Elite Eight games are set to determine the Final Four contenders. The 68-team field has been narrowed down to six teams, with the national championship within reach for the remaining competitors.

In the first game on Sunday, Purdue will face off against Tennessee in a highly anticipated match-up. Following that, Duke will take on NC State in a game that is sure to be a nail-biter. The two teams have split their last four meetings, with Duke holding a slight edge in their recent matchups.

CBS Sports experts have provided picks for the Elite Eight games, offering insight into both straight-up winners and against the spread. Fans looking to enhance their viewing experience can rely on these experts to make informed decisions when picking games against the spread.

With Purdue favored by 3 points in their game against Tennessee and Duke favored by 6.5 points in their match-up against NC State, the stage is set for some intense competition. For those looking for additional predictions and analysis, SportsLine offers a model that simulates every game 10,000 times, providing fans with even more insight into the tournament.

The CBS Sports team will continue to provide coverage of the NCAA Tournament through the Final Four, ensuring that fans have access to expert picks and analysis as the competition heats up. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates and predictions as the tournament progresses.