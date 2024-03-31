Press Stories: ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Dominates with $194 Million Global Box Office, ‘Dune 2’ Surpasses $600 Million Mark

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” Roars to Success, Becomes Third-Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year

In a stunning display of box office dominance, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” has roared its way to becoming the third-highest-grossing movie of the year. The highly-anticipated film earned an impressive $194 million in its opening weekend, wowing audiences with its epic battle scenes and dazzling special effects.

Overseas, the movie continued its reign of success, raking in $114 million from 64 markets. China led the way with $44 million in ticket sales, closely followed by Mexico and India. Producer Mary Parent expressed her excitement over the global success of the film, noting that audiences around the world have embraced the thrilling story of Kong and Godzilla uniting to combat a mysterious threat.

Directed by Adam Wingard, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” boasts a production budget of $135 million and has captivated audiences with its action-packed sequences and larger-than-life monsters. The film’s impressive performance at the box office has solidified its place as a must-see cinematic experience for moviegoers of all ages.

Meanwhile, “Dune: Part Two” continues to hold the title of the biggest movie of the year, earning a staggering $626.1 million globally. The film has garnered widespread critical acclaim and strong international ticket sales, cementing its status as a cinematic masterpiece.

In other notable news, Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated film “Oppenheimer” has opened in Japan after eight months, earning $2.5 million and bringing its global total to $965 million. The film, which explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, has captivated audiences with its powerful performances and thought-provoking storyline.

As the film industry continues to rebound from the challenges of the past year, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” stands as a shining example of the power of cinema to captivate audiences and deliver highly entertaining content on a global scale. With its record-breaking box office performance, the film has solidified its place as a blockbuster success story that will be remembered for years to come.