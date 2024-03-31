Passengers injured after airline flight from Israel diverted to NY over turbulence

A United Airlines flight from Israel was forced to make an emergency landing in New York after encountering severe turbulence. The flight, en route to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, had several passengers seeking medical attention for injuries caused by the turbulence.

Between seven to 22 people were removed from the flight for medical attention, primarily for motion sickness. Despite the unexpected landing, the flight was able to refuel and continue its journey to Newark.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since opened an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the turbulence. In a separate incident, another United Airlines flight bound for Paris was diverted to Denver due to an engine issue.

As a result of the diversion, the flight was canceled, leaving 273 passengers on board stranded. United Airlines is currently working to provide alternative flight options for those affected by the unexpected disruption in travel plans.

The incidents highlight the unpredictable nature of air travel and the importance of safety measures put in place by airlines and aviation authorities to ensure the well-being of passengers. Press Stories will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.