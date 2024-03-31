Lizzo Declares I Quit in Cryptic Social Media Message

Popular singer Lizzo recently took to social media to express her frustration with the constant criticism and hate she receives online. In a cryptic message, she declared “I QUIT” amidst feeling overwhelmed by the negativity directed towards her.

The Grammy-winning artist shared her feelings of being dragged by people in her personal life and on the internet, admitting that she feels like the world doesn’t want her in it. Despite this, Lizzo emphasized that her main goal is to create music, spread happiness, and make the world a better place.

The timing of Lizzo’s message came shortly after her performance at President Joe Biden’s fundraiser in New York City, which was attended by various celebrities including Queen Latifah and Mindy Kaling. However, the event also sparked criticism from attorney Ron Zambrano, who represents former Lizzo dancers accusing her of harassment.

In response to the accusations made in court documents and on social media, Lizzo vehemently denied them, asserting that her character and respect as a woman are of utmost importance to her. The singer has been vocal about fighting for equality and positivity, and it is clear that she is determined to continue spreading that message despite the challenges she faces.

As Lizzo navigates through this difficult time, her fans have rallied behind her, showing their support and love for the talented artist. It remains to be seen how she will move forward from this latest wave of criticism, but one thing is certain – Lizzo’s resilience and dedication to her music and her message will not waver.