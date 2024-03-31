Home Business Important information for U.S. consumers regarding health supplement linked to 5 deaths in Japan

Important information for U.S. consumers regarding health supplement linked to 5 deaths in Japan

Mar 31, 2024 0 Comments

A recent health scare has been sparked in Japan as red yeast products have been recalled due to their link to at least five deaths. The products contain benikoji, an ingredient derived from mold, which has been found to be dangerous in certain circumstances.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, the company behind the recalled products, discovered a chemical compound in the supplements that raised concerns about their safety. These products have also been exported to other countries, including the USA, China, and Taiwan, although no recalls or health issues have been reported in those countries as of now.

There are growing concerns about the safety of dietary supplements containing benikoji, with an independent lab president warning that this issue may affect products outside of Japan as well. ConsumerLab.com recently found citrinin, a harmful compound, in 30% of red yeast rice supplements tested.

The FDA has yet to respond to requests for comment on this matter. Consumers are being urged to be cautious when purchasing supplements, as one out of five products tested fail to meet standards according to ConsumerLab.com. While red yeast supplements may offer a less expensive option to prescription statins for lowering cholesterol, a doctor recommends using prescribed medications for certainty.

As the investigation into the safety of these supplements continues, it is crucial for consumers to stay informed and prioritize their health when considering dietary supplements. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

See also  Press Stories: Covering Sam Bankman-Frieds Conviction, PayPals SEC Subpoena, and More News - Oct. 19 to Nov. 4

You May Also Like

Passengers injured after airline flight from Israel diverted to NY over turbulence – Press Stories

Passengers injured after airline flight from Israel diverted to NY over turbulence

AT&T confirms data breach and resets millions of customer passcodes

Recent Press Stories: Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggests rate cuts are not immediate

Federal Reserve closely monitoring rise in PCE inflation report for February

Lottery Winner Faces Huge Tax Bill After Mega Millions Wi

About the Author:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *