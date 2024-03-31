Important information for U.S. consumers regarding health supplement linked to 5 deaths in Japan

A recent health scare has been sparked in Japan as red yeast products have been recalled due to their link to at least five deaths. The products contain benikoji, an ingredient derived from mold, which has been found to be dangerous in certain circumstances.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, the company behind the recalled products, discovered a chemical compound in the supplements that raised concerns about their safety. These products have also been exported to other countries, including the USA, China, and Taiwan, although no recalls or health issues have been reported in those countries as of now.

There are growing concerns about the safety of dietary supplements containing benikoji, with an independent lab president warning that this issue may affect products outside of Japan as well. ConsumerLab.com recently found citrinin, a harmful compound, in 30% of red yeast rice supplements tested.

The FDA has yet to respond to requests for comment on this matter. Consumers are being urged to be cautious when purchasing supplements, as one out of five products tested fail to meet standards according to ConsumerLab.com. While red yeast supplements may offer a less expensive option to prescription statins for lowering cholesterol, a doctor recommends using prescribed medications for certainty.

As the investigation into the safety of these supplements continues, it is crucial for consumers to stay informed and prioritize their health when considering dietary supplements. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.