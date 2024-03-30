Palestinian Christians Denied Access to Jerusalems Old City During Easter Celebrations

Despite being the land where Christianity was born, Palestinian Christians are facing severe restrictions on entering Jerusalem’s Old City for Easter celebrations. Only 200 leaders from the occupied West Bank have been given permits to enter, with congregations being denied access.

The usual crowds for Good Friday have been significantly reduced due to unprecedented restrictions in place. This has led to dark days for Palestinian Christians, as even those in nearby Bethlehem are unable to access Jerusalem for one of the holiest times of the year.

Owners of religious souvenir shops in the area are not expecting much business this Easter, as international tourists stay away due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Additionally, Israeli settlers have made the Old City almost a no-go zone for Palestinian Christians, with reports of attacks on churches and cemeteries.

Last year, the Greek Orthodox Church criticized Israel’s heavy-handed restrictions on Easter celebrations. While Israeli police claim the restrictions are necessary for safety, Christian leaders believe it is part of an ongoing policy to push Palestinians out of their homeland.

These restrictions come at a time when many Christians around the world are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, highlighting the difficulties faced by Palestinian Christians in observing their faith in the land where it all began.