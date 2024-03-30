King Charles to sit apart from Royal family at Easter service for health reasons

King of Buckingham Palace to Make First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis on Easter Sunday

The King of Buckingham Palace will attend church on Easter Sunday, marking his first public appearance since he began cancer treatment nearly two months ago. However, due to his health condition, the King will not host lunch afterwards, a tradition he has upheld for many years.

In light of the King’s ongoing treatment, the Royal family has agreed to send a smaller contingent to the chapel for Easter services. Plans for the King’s attendance at future events, including D-Day commemorations and Trooping the Colour, are currently being finalized based on his health.

In a show of support, the Prince of Wales will also be taking part in events to honor D-Day veterans. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh has taken on additional Royal duties since the King’s illness was announced.

Despite his health struggles, the King remains hopeful that he will be able to make an appearance at Trooping the Colour and other events in the future. It may take some time before he can participate in large-scale engagements, but the King is determined to continue serving his country.

Throughout the King’s treatment, the Queen has continued her busy schedule of engagements and has received warm welcomes from the public wherever she goes. After the church service on Easter Sunday, the King and Queen will take an Easter break to spend time together and relax.

As the King bravely battles cancer, the Royal family and the public stand united in their support and well wishes for his recovery.