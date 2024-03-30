Federal Reserve closely monitoring rise in PCE inflation report for February

The latest economic data released by the Federal Reserve indicates a mixed bag of results for the US economy. Annual inflation measures rose in February, marking the first increase in five months. This uptick was driven by a surge in household spending, which exceeded expectations and could potentially keep inflation higher for a longer period.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured the market that the central bank would not overreact to disappointing inflation numbers. Consumer prices overall increased by 2.5% from a year earlier, representing the first time annual inflation accelerated since September. However, core prices, which exclude volatile items, rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis, leading to a slight decrease in the annual increase to 2.8%.

Goods prices saw an increase in February, while services prices continued to rise sharply. As a result of the high inflation readings, the Fed may opt to wait until at least June before considering cutting rates. Personal income rose by 0.3% in February, but the personal savings rate fell to 3.6%, indicating that consumers may be overextending themselves.

On a concerning note, record credit card debt and rising delinquencies are starting to strain low- and middle-income Americans. With job growth weakening, consumers are likely to pull back on spending in the coming months.

Overall, the latest economic data presents both positive and negative indicators for the US economy. The Federal Reserve will need to carefully monitor these trends to make informed decisions regarding interest rates and monetary policy moving forward.