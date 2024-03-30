AT&T confirms data breach and resets millions of customer passcodes

AT&T Data Leak Exposes Personal Information of Millions of Customers

AT&T has confirmed a massive data leak affecting over 7.6 million current customers and 65 million former customers. The leaked information may include sensitive data such as full names, email addresses, mailing addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, dates of birth, AT&T account numbers, and passcodes.

The telecommunications company has taken immediate action by resetting security passcodes for affected active customers. Additionally, AT&T is proactively reaching out to those impacted by the breach, either through email or letter, to inform them of the leaked data and provide guidance on response actions.

The acknowledgment of the leaked data comes after TechCrunch alerted AT&T to a vulnerability in their encrypted passcodes. A security researcher discovered that the passcodes were relatively easy to decipher, raising concerns about a potential data breach incident.

While the first reports of the data leak emerged in 2021, AT&T is working diligently to address the aftermath by implementing necessary security measures and communicating with affected customers. The company is committed to protecting customer privacy and ensuring the security of their personal information.

In light of this data breach, AT&T emphasizes the importance of cybersecurity and encourages customers to remain vigilant about protecting their sensitive data. If you believe you may have been impacted by the data leak, it is recommended to follow AT&T’s guidance on securing your information and monitoring for any suspicious activity.