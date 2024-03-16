Home Business Lottery winner claims massive $1.765B Powerball ticket from October

Mar 16, 2024 0 Comments

A record-breaking Powerball jackpot worth $1.765 billion has been claimed by a group of winners in Frazier Park, California. The winning ticket was purchased at Midway Market in Kern County, making Theodorus Struyck the lucky representative of the group.

The 65-year-old Struyck, who lives near the store, collected the massive prize, which is the second-largest in Powerball history. In addition to the life-changing jackpot, Midway Market also received a $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket.

California Lottery players have been on a winning streak, with the state now holding the top four largest Powerball jackpots in history, all exceeding $1 billion. The October jackpot win not only made the group of winners extremely wealthy but also contributed $119.5 million to public schools in California.

As excitement continues to build, the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million following the latest drawing where no winning tickets were sold. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win big has captured the attention of lottery players across the country.

With dreams of hitting the jackpot and changing their lives forever, hopeful players are lining up to purchase tickets for the chance to strike it rich. The winners from Frazier Park have set the bar high with their historic Powerball win, inspiring others to try their luck and see if they can be the next big winners.

