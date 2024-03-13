Porsche Taycan GT Configurator Unveils Exciting Customization Options

Porsche Introduces New Flagship Taycan Turbo GT Model in Response to Competition

Luxury car manufacturer Porsche has unveiled its latest addition to the Taycan lineup with the introduction of the Taycan Turbo GT. The new flagship model is a response to competitors such as the Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire, offering a blend of performance and luxury.

With a starting price of $231,995 in the U.S., the Taycan Turbo GT comes equipped with a range of features to set it apart from its competitors. Customers have the option to customize their vehicle with Porsche’s Paint to Sample program, allowing for a personalized touch. Additionally, the car comes with six standard colors and a 21-inch forged wheel available in three finish options.

Inside, buyers can choose between the black GT Interior Package with Race-Tex materials or black leather/Race-Tex with silver or blue stitching. Optional packages include features such as a smoking package, Bose surround sound system, aluminum pedals, illuminated door sill guards, and a fire extinguisher.

The Taycan Turbo GT boasts an upgraded dual-motor setup that can produce up to 1,092 hp for short bursts with launch control. With the Weissach package, the car can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.1 seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph, making it a formidable competitor in the high-performance electric vehicle market.

Overall, the introduction of the Taycan Turbo GT showcases Porsche’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the electric vehicle industry, providing customers with a premium driving experience that combines power, luxury, and customization options.