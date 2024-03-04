Iowas Caitlin Clark Makes NCAA Division I Scoring History

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark made history on Sunday by breaking the NCAA Division I basketball’s overall scoring record, surpassing the legendary “Pistol Pete” Maravich. The record, which had stood for more than 50 years at 3,667 career points, was shattered by Clark as she scored 35 points in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, setting a new record of 3,685 points.

After the game, Clark expressed gratitude for her teammates, coaches, and fans who have supported her throughout her career. This achievement adds to the women’s scoring record she set on February 15, cementing her place as the all-time career points leader among women who have played for major colleges.

Clark celebrated her record-breaking accomplishment with Lynette Woodard, whom she surpassed in the record books, and voiced excitement for the future of women’s basketball. The 22-year-old senior announced her decision to enter the WNBA draft next month, concluding her final regular-season game as a college athlete on a high note.

Throughout her final season, Clark has made significant contributions, averaging 32 points per game and reaching the milestone of recording her 1,000th assist in college. With her eyes set on leading her team to a national title after finishing as runner-up in the NCAA title game last year, Clark’s achievements underscore the progress and impact she is making in women’s basketball. She follows in the footsteps of Maravich, who set the men’s scoring record, in leaving a lasting legacy on the sport.