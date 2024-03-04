5 Things a Colorectal Cancer Doctor Would Never Do

Colorectal Cancer on the Rise in Young Adults: Importance of Early Detection

Colorectal cancer, the third-most common type of cancer worldwide, is seeing a concerning increase in diagnoses among younger people. Factors such as genetics, environment, and lifestyle are contributing to the rising risk of this disease, making early detection more crucial than ever.

According to Dr. Ursina Teitelbaum, a medical oncologist, knowing your family history is key, as up to 1 in 3 people diagnosed with colorectal cancer have relatives who also had it. Regular colonoscopies and screening tests are imperative for catching this cancer in its early stages, especially as cases among young adults continue to rise.

Teitelbaum stressed the importance of paying attention to any abnormal symptoms, such as changes in bowel habits, blood in stool, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue, or unexplained anemia. She also emphasized the impact of modifiable lifestyle factors like smoking, alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and diet on colon cancer risk, noting that healthy habits can significantly reduce the likelihood of developing the disease.

In an effort to increase awareness and early detection, Teitelbaum encouraged people to openly discuss bowel movements and any irregularities with their healthcare providers. By being proactive and seeking medical attention for concerning symptoms, individuals can potentially save lives through timely diagnosis and treatment.

With colorectal cancer rates on the rise, it is more important than ever for individuals, especially young adults, to prioritize their health and be proactive in screening and monitoring for this potentially deadly disease. By taking control of their health and making informed choices, individuals can reduce their risk of colorectal cancer and potentially prevent its occurrence altogether.