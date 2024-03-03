Crash of the Titan: a short history of Apples doomed car project

After nearly a decade of development, Apple has reportedly shuttered its long-rumored Project Titan, a driverless car project that began in 2014. While the tech giant never officially announced the cancellation of the project, Bloomberg recently broke the news that Apple will not be moving forward with plans to produce a car.

Project Titan was initially launched with the hiring of auto experts and the development of self-driving cars. However, the project faced numerous setbacks, including delays in launch dates and scaling back the self-driving capabilities. The company also explored partnerships with BMW and Volkswagen, as well as potential acquisitions of McLaren and Lit Motors.

Reports of internal confusion and employee firings plagued the project, along with challenges such as employee arrests for stealing trade secrets and accidents involving autonomous test vehicles. Despite these obstacles, Apple debuted a next-gen version of Apple CarPlay in 2022, but faced skepticism and even mocking from employees working on Project Titan.

By 2024, Apple’s plans for the car had been pushed back to 2028, with key hardware executives leaving the project for other companies. The news of Project Titan’s cancellation marks the end of a chapter for Apple as it shifts its focus away from the development of a driverless car.