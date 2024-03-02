Lone Orca Kills Great White in Record Time, Scientists Discuss Ecological Implications

In a surprising turn of events, orcas in South Africa have been observed hunting great white sharks since at least 2017, targeting their nutrient-rich livers and discarding the rest of the carcass. This intriguing behavior has caught the attention of scientists who are studying its impact on the wider marine ecosystem.

A recent study published in the African Journal of Marine Science revealed a new twist in this hunting behavior. A male orca known as Starboard was seen hunting a juvenile white shark alone in just two minutes near Seal Island. This solo hunting behavior is unusual as orcas typically cooperate in large groups to attack prey such as sea lions, seals, and sharks.

Researchers observed Starboard eviscerating the shark and carrying its liver, while his companion Port did not get involved. This duo of orcas has been actively hunting and killing great whites for several years, scaring off shark populations along the coast. The arrival of these predatory orcas may be linked to changes in the ecosystem due to factors like climate change and industrial fishing.

The discovery raises questions about the potential impact on the marine ecosystem and the need for further research and funding to understand the behavior of these killer whales. The swift and efficient nature of the attack may indicate the orcas’ skill and proficiency as predators, possibly influenced by the stress of hunting near human-populated areas.

This selective feeding behavior of orcas targeting the shark’s liver and discarding the rest of the carcass is similar to other carnivores like harbor seals, brown bears, and wolves. These observations provide new insights into the hunting capabilities of killer whales, emphasizing the importance of monitoring and understanding their behaviors for conservation efforts in South Africa’s marine environment.