Debate over Butter Chickens Origin Sparks Court Case in India

The iconic Indian dish butter chicken, beloved by many, is at the center of a legal battle between the grandsons of the founders of Moti Mahal, where the dish is said to have originated. The lawsuit aims to determine the true inventor of this flavorful dish, consisting of cooked chicken in a tomato, cream, butter, and spice sauce.

The founders of Moti Mahal, Kundan Lal Jaggi and Kundal Lal Gujral, both from Peshawar, in present-day Pakistan, did not write down the recipe for butter chicken. This has led to competing claims from their descendants on who actually created the dish. As the legal battle unfolds, residents of Peshawar reminisce about the old restaurant where butter chicken was said to have been first served.

Historians speculate that butter chicken may have been created to cater to British tastes in the northwest border town of Peshawar. Some suggest that the dish was invented by a hurried cook tasked with stretching out leftover tandoori chicken. Despite the ongoing debate over its origins, butter chicken remains a symbol of comfort, nostalgia, and indulgence in India.

The dish has not only retained its popularity in India but has also been adapted and fused with different cuisines worldwide. From truck drivers in India to international figures like Jackie Kennedy, butter chicken has been enjoyed by a diverse range of people. Its enduring popularity proves that butter chicken has truly stood the test of time.