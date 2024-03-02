Home Sports 49ers make coaching changes, promote Sorensen to DC and add Staley to staff

Mar 02, 2024 0 Comments

The San Francisco 49ers have made some key coaching changes, promoting Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator and expected to hire Brandon Staley as assistant head coach. The team is placing an emphasis on continuity in their defensive scheme after recent coaching adjustments.

Sorensen has been a part of the Niners’ coaching staff since 2022 and has experience running turnover-focused meetings for the team. His promotion to defensive coordinator showcases the organization’s faith in his abilities to lead the defense.

Staley, on the other hand, brings a wealth of experience from coaching stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, and Denver Broncos. His diverse background in various roles in the NFL will undoubtedly benefit the team.

Both Sorensen and Staley were among the five known candidates interviewed for the defensive coordinator position, highlighting the thorough selection process conducted by the Niners. The duo’s different backgrounds will bring a fresh perspective to the coaching staff.

Overall, these coaching changes signal the 49ers’ commitment to strengthening their defense and maintaining a winning culture. Fans can expect to see an evolved defensive scheme under Sorensen and Staley’s leadership in the upcoming season.

