Putin warns of potential nuclear war if West sends troops to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning to the West about the risks of nuclear war if they were to send troops to fight for Ukraine. In a recent address, Putin dismissed claims that Russia intended to attack Europe as “nonsense,” but also emphasized that Russia has the capability to strike Western targets with nuclear weapons.

The Russian leader referenced French President Macron’s suggestion of sending Western troops to Ukraine, which was met with rejection by several European leaders. Putin has raised the specter of nuclear warfare multiple times since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including transferring tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus last year and working on developing a nuclear space weapon.

Despite the US State Department stating that they have no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons, Putin’s address lasted over two hours, breaking his previous record. He confirmed that Russia would be bolstering its military presence along the Western border to counter NATO expansion.

In addition to discussing military matters, Putin unveiled new national projects ahead of the upcoming presidential election. Despite facing no credible opposition, Putin praised Russia’s economy and social programs, emphasizing the importance of supporting families with children and providing higher education for veterans. He advised Russian citizens to adhere to a Soviet-era motto, “Stop drinking, start skiing.”

The warnings of nuclear conflict from Putin have ramped up tensions between Russia and the West, with his address serving as a reminder of the power and consequences of nuclear warfare. It remains to be seen how the international community will respond to Putin’s provocative statements and military actions in the region.