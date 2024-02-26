Home Entertainment Press Stories: Sylvester Stallone permanently leaving California for free state of Florida as Casey DeSantis welcomes superstar

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone makes a big move to Florida with his family

In a surprising announcement on the season two premiere of “The Family Stallone” reality show, actor Sylvester Stallone revealed that he is leaving California for good and moving to Florida with his family. This decision has been welcomed by none other than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, who took to social media to greet the Stallone family.

Stallone, best known for his iconic roles in movies such as Rocky and Rambo, purchased a stunning $35.4 million home in Palm Beach in 2021. The luxurious property boasts a main house, guest house, and pool pavilion on over 1.5 lakefront acres. Since purchasing their Florida home three years ago, Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin have been splitting their time between the East Coast and California.

Flavin expressed her excitement over the move, mentioning that their daughters have also made the move to Florida, signaling a fresh start for the entire family. Stallone previously spoke about the benefits of the move in his Netflix documentary, “Sly,” stating that it has helped reignite his creativity.

Despite speculation, Flavin clarified that their decision to move was not motivated by concerns over crime rates in California. Instead, the family is looking forward to embracing new opportunities and experiences in their new home state.

Fans of the Hollywood legend are excited to see what the future holds for Stallone and his family in Florida as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

