After a six-day strike by workers, the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris is set to reopen to visitors. The strike was the result of a dispute over the management of the landmark by its operator, Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE).

The agreement was reached on Saturday between SETE and the powerful union, Confédération Générale du Travail (CGT), following the loss of around 100,000 admissions during the strike. Staff accused SETE of focusing on short-term profitability and neglecting the maintenance of the monument.

SETE apologized to ticket holders impacted by the closure and stated that they would be reimbursed. An agreement was made for a €380m investment in works and maintenance of the Eiffel Tower, with both sides agreeing to monitor the company’s business model regularly.

This is the second strike at the Eiffel Tower in the last three months, with the French Culture Minister suggesting classifying the landmark as a historical monument to help fund necessary works. Gustave Eiffel, the tower’s creator, was a renowned civil engineer known for building bridges and viaducts for the French railway network.

Visitors to the Eiffel Tower can now look forward to exploring the iconic monument once again, with the hope that the agreement reached between SETE and the unions will ensure its long-term preservation and maintenance.