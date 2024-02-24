Wendy Williams shares shes been touched by support following dementia diagnosis reveal

Talk show host Wendy Williams has been in the spotlight lately after revealing her diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia. Despite the challenges she is facing, Williams expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received from fans.

In a recent statement, Williams asked for personal space amidst the positivity and encouragement she has been receiving. She hopes to focus on her health and well-being during this difficult time.

Despite efforts to block the broadcast of Lifetime’s “Where is Wendy Williams?” documentary, a court ruling has allowed the show to air as scheduled. The court stated that blocking the documentary would violate the First Amendment.

Details of the lawsuit filed by Williams’ guardian to block the broadcast are currently under seal, leaving fans curious about the reasons behind the legal action.

Williams’ self-titled talk show came to an end in 2022 due to health issues, including her diagnosis of Graves’ disease in 2018. Since then, Sherri Shepherd has taken over with her own show after filling in as a guest host.

The news of Williams’ dementia diagnosis in 2023 has shocked fans and the entertainment industry. Reports indicate that some family members are unaware of Williams’ whereabouts, but she is able to call them. The documentary crew stopped filming in April 2023 when Williams entered a facility for cognitive issues related to alcohol use.

Despite the challenges she is facing, Wendy Williams continues to be a beloved figure in the entertainment world, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates on her health and well-being.