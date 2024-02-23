Home Science Upcoming U.S. moon landing marks historic moment as spacecraft nears lunar surface

Feb 23, 2024

Intuitive Machines Set to Make History with First U.S.-Built Spacecraft Landing on Moon in Over 50 Years

In a groundbreaking moment for space exploration, Intuitive Machines is gearing up to achieve a historic feat with its Odysseus lander becoming the first U.S.-built spacecraft to touch down on the moon in over five decades and the first ever by a private company.

The momentous touchdown is scheduled for 6:24 p.m. EST after a thrilling one-hour and 13-minute descent from orbit. The main engine of the Odysseus will ignite to lower the orbit and prepare for the final descent to a point near the landing site, using onboard cameras, lasers, and guidance systems to identify landmarks and steer towards the destination.

The innovative EagleCam and NASA cameras will capture the nail-biting final descent and landing near a crater known as Malapert A, a week after the launch from the Kennedy Space Center. The first images and confirmation of the successful landing will be transmitted back to Earth within approximately 15 seconds.

Equipped with six NASA instruments and six commercial payloads, including moon sculptures and navigation technologies, Odysseus is expected to operate on the lunar surface for about a week until sunset at the landing site. The mission was funded by NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program to promote private industry involvement in developing transportation capabilities for moon exploration.

The successful lunar landing by the Odysseus lander would mark a significant milestone in space exploration, providing valuable data for future Artemis missions near the moon’s south pole. Viewers can tune in to witness the historic event on Wednesday, February 22, 2024, at 6:24 p.m. EST on CBS News and online streams from NASA and Intuitive Machines. Stay tuned for this unforgettable moment in space history.

