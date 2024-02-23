Apple adopts post-quantum cryptography to enhance iMessage security in iOS 17.4

Apple is set to introduce some exciting updates and enhancements with the upcoming release of iOS 17.4. One of the most anticipated features is the support for alternative app stores and payments in the European Union, providing users with more choices and flexibility.

In addition to this, iOS 17.4 will also bring new emoji and virtual numbers for Apple Cash cards, making it easier for users to manage their finances and express themselves with the latest emoji trends.

But perhaps the most significant update is the introduction of a state-of-the-art security upgrade for iMessage. Apple is deploying post-quantum cryptography Level 3 (PQ3), which is considered to have the strongest security properties of any messaging protocol in the world.

This new protocol will require hackers to crack two symmetric keys, surpassing even the most sophisticated attacks. Signal was the first messaging service to use post-quantum cryptography, but Apple’s iMessage is taking it to the next level with PQ3.

The complex process of securely exchanging encryption keys with other devices is a key feature of this new security upgrade. iMessage has been targeted in high-level zero-click government attacks, highlighting the importance of implementing top-notch security measures.

The new security system is crucial for safeguarding against both known and unknown future attacks. It will be rolled out with the public releases of iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4, and watchOS 10.4, with developer and public beta releases currently available.

Overall, the updates and improvements coming with iOS 17.4 promise to enhance user experience and security, setting a new standard for messaging protocols and keeping Apple users safe and secure in the digital world.