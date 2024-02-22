Assange faces wait to find out whether he can challenge extradition to the US – Press Stories

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, is currently awaiting a crucial decision on whether he can challenge his extradition to the United States on spying charges. Two High Court judges in Britain have been deliberating after a two-day hearing on the matter.

Assange’s lawyers have argued that sending him to the U.S. would result in a “flagrant denial of justice.” The U.S. government, on the other hand, claims that Assange put innocent lives at risk by publishing classified documents and went beyond journalism.

If the High Court rules against Assange, he will have the option to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Supporters of Assange believe that he is being targeted for political reasons and that he should be considered a journalist who exposed military wrongdoing.

Assange’s health has deteriorated significantly during his prolonged legal battles, and he was unable to attend court due to illness. His legal troubles began in 2010 with allegations of rape and sexual assault in Sweden.

While the U.K. initially rejected the U.S. extradition request in 2021, higher courts later overturned this decision. In a recent development, the Australian parliament has called for Assange to be allowed to return to his homeland.

The outcome of this case will have significant implications not only for Assange but also for the broader issues of press freedom and government transparency. We will be closely following the High Court's decision and its potential implications for Assange's future.