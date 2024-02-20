Rice is not included in Apples official guidance for a wet phone

In a recent update to their support documents, Apple has advised against the common practice of putting wet iPhones in a bag of rice. The tech giant warns that rice particles could actually damage the iPhone, rather than help dry it out.

The support documents specifically address what users should do when the liquid detection alert appears on an iPhone. Apple suggests tapping the phone with the connector pointing down to remove water, but cautions against using external heat sources, compressed air, cotton swabs, or paper towels in the charging ports.

Instead, Apple recommends leaving the phone in an area with good airflow to dry and waiting at least 30 minutes before attempting to charge it. If the liquid detection alert persists, users are advised to wait up to 24 hours for the phone to dry out naturally.

If the phone is dry but still not charging, Apple suggests unplugging the charging cable and reconnecting it. The company’s warning against using rice to dry out waterlogged electronics may come as a surprise to many, as rice has long been touted as a quick fix for wet phones.

With this updated advice from Apple, users may need to reconsider their methods for drying out wet iPhones and other electronics. It seems that the old trick of using rice may not be as effective as previously believed.