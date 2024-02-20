Israel-Hamas conflict: Rafah offensive deadline set during Ramadan – 02/19/2024 – English

In a recent development, Israel’s Cabinet has made a strong stance against the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. This decision comes in light of the recent October 7 massacre, which has raised concerns about the implications for future peace settlements in the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his opposition to any international attempts to impose a Palestinian state on Israel. He believes that a fair and lasting peace agreement can only be achieved through direct negotiations between the two parties.

Meanwhile, the US and Arab partners are reportedly working on a comprehensive peace deal with a firm timeline for the establishment of a Palestinian state. This has sparked discussions on the issue in the UK, where British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has emphasized the need to provide the Palestinian people with a path towards a better future, including the possibility of their own state.

In addition to the UK, other countries such as Spain, Norway, and Ireland have also discussed the potential recognition of a Palestinian state. However, the Israel Cabinet has categorically rejected any international mandates for a permanent arrangement with the Palestinians and opposes any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

It remains to be seen how these developments will impact the ongoing efforts to achieve peace in the region.