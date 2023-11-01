Press Stories: System Requirements, Campaign Early Access, and Launch Times for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PC

Activision has recently revealed the system requirements for the highly anticipated PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Gamers who are eagerly awaiting the release of this popular first-person shooter will need to ensure they have a substantial amount of storage space available, as the initial download will require a sizable 149GB on an SSD.

However, players need not worry about sacrificing space for other games or files, as Activision has included the option to uninstall certain content to access specific modes such as COD HQ and multiplayer only. This allows gamers to customize their gaming experience according to their preferences.

In terms of minimum system requirements, players will need a Windows 10 64 Bit operating system, an Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 video card with 2GB of video memory. These specifications provide a solid foundation for smooth gameplay.

For those looking for optimal performance, the recommended system requirements include either Windows 10 or the newer Windows 11 64 Bit, an Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU, a generous 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT video card, and 8GB of video memory.

Gamers who are seeking a competitive and ultra 4K gaming experience can rest assured that the PC version of Modern Warfare 3 will meet their expectations. The same operating system requirements apply, but with the addition of a more powerful CPU, larger hi-rez assets cache, and a higher-end graphics card.

To ensure smooth gameplay and online connectivity, a broadband internet connection and DirectX compatible sound card are required for all specifications.

In terms of visual enhancements, the PC version of Modern Warfare 3 supports Nvidia’s DLSS 3, which enhances image quality and responsiveness, providing gamers with a more immersive experience.

For those eager to jump into the action, Activision has announced that preloading of the game will be available for purchasers of the digital version. Different preloading dates will be provided for campaign early access and the official launch, allowing gamers to prepare for the excitement that awaits.

Mark your calendars, as the official launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set for November 10, 2024. However, it is important to note that the game will not be available on Game Pass until the year 2024.

For more information on the game’s multiplayer beta, IGN’s Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer review in progress is a valuable resource. Stay tuned to Press Stories for the latest updates on this highly anticipated release.