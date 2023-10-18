Devil comet, 3 times larger than Mount Everest, dramatically explodes and approaches Earth – Press Stories

Mysterious “Horned” Comet Heading Towards Earth: Scientists Report

Scientists have issued a startling warning as a gigantic “horned” comet of monstrous proportions hurtles towards Earth. Measuring a staggering 18.6 miles in diameter, the comet, known as 12P/Pons-Brooks, has recently exploded for the second time in just four months, leaving experts baffled.

The explosive blast caused the comet’s coma, or gas cloud, to sprout peculiar “horns” that startlingly resemble the iconic Millennium Falcon spaceship from the Star Wars franchise. While the exact cause of these horns remains an enigma, leading scientists believe they may be linked to the comet’s peculiar nucleus shape.

Despite the ominous trajectory and unprecedented size of this celestial body, scientists assure the public that the comet will not reach its closest point to Earth until 2024. This means that there is no immediate cause for panic. However, come 2024, the “horned” comet will become visible to the naked eye, captivating sky gazers worldwide.

“This is an incredibly rare event,” says Dr. Thomas Clarke, a renowned astrophysicist. “We are encountering a comet of unprecedented size in our lifetime. It will certainly be a sight to behold when it becomes visible within the next few years.”

Interestingly, 12P/Pons-Brooks is not the only comet making headlines recently. Another famous comet, 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, also boasts active ice volcanoes and recently experienced its largest eruption in over a decade. The eruption resulted in an astonishing release of approximately 1 million tons of cryomagma into space.

With its active ice volcanoes, 12P/Pons-Brooks is among the select group of 20 known comets exhibiting this unique geological phenomenon. While the emissions from the recent explosion were 7,000 times wider than the comet itself, scientists are still trying to unravel the mysteries behind this magnificent spectacle.

For now, astronomers are urging the public to prepare for an astronomical experience like no other when the “horned” comet finally graces our skies in 2024. While it may be a once-in-a-lifetime event for most, the comet will ultimately be catapulted back into the solar system, disappearing from view until its next appearance in the year 2095.

As scientists continue their study of this colossal celestial visitor, the world waits in awe for the day when the “horned” comet will make its grand entrance and illuminate our skies with its sheer magnitude.