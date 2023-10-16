Press Stories: How to Watch the New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills on NBC Tonight

Title: Hulu’s Live TV Bundle: The Ultimate Package for Sports Fans

Hulu’s live TV bundle, priced at $70 per month, has become a top choice for sports enthusiasts, offering access to popular networks such as NBC, Fox, CBS, and ESPN. With this bundle, subscribers gain access to an impressive lineup of sports channels, including ESPN+, making it a perfect option for NCAA college football fans.

In 2023, football enthusiasts will find everything they need to enjoy NFL and NCAA college football games on Hulu, except for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. The channel lineup consists of ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all football enthusiasts.

Yet, the benefits of Hulu’s live TV bundle extend beyond sports alone. Subscribers also receive a subscription to Disney+ and access to Hulu’s extensive content library, providing hours of entertainment for the whole family.

One standout feature of this bundle is the inclusion of unlimited DVR storage. Sports fans can now record all their favorite games without worrying about storage limitations. Moreover, Hulu has made the setup process hassle-free, eliminating the need for any additional hardware, and cancellation can easily be done online, ensuring convenience for subscribers.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to note that Hulu currently does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. However, given the expansive range of sports and entertainment options included, many users find the value of the service well worth the cost.

For sports enthusiasts and entertainment lovers alike, Hulu’s live TV bundle presents a compelling option. With its extensive channel lineup, unlimited DVR storage, and access to a vast content library, it caters to the needs of the modern viewer. Join the millions who have already embraced Hulu as their go-to source for live TV and entertainment.