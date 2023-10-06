India Remains Firm on Canada Reducing Diplomatic Staff, Sets No Deadline

Title: India Seeks to Reduce Canada’s Diplomatic Presence Amidst Sikh Separatist Controversy

India has recently announced its determination to decrease Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country, citing allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Vancouver. While no specific deadline has been set, India has engaged in discussions with Canada in an effort to achieve parity in diplomatic representation.

The Indian government has requested Canada to remove 41 out of its 62 diplomats from India, a move that further underlines the seriousness of the situation. India has strongly denied the accusations, dismissing them as absurd, and has expressed its willingness to examine any credible evidence brought forward by Canada.

In response to the tensions, India has already canceled visas for a number of Canadian individuals, although Canada has refrained from retaliating. Indian diplomats stationed in Canada have voiced concerns about their safety, citing an alleged climate of fear perpetuated by Sikh separatists.

India has further accused Canada of providing a safe haven for Sikh separatists and allowing them the freedom to operate within its borders, intensifying the strain between the two nations. However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assured that Canada is not seeking to provoke or escalate the situation.

This controversy stems from India’s previous allegations against the slain Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom India accused of having links to terrorism, a charge Nijjar vehemently denied. The unresolved tensions surrounding this issue have prompted India to call upon Canada to improve the security situation for Indian diplomats within Canadian borders.

As this diplomatic standoff continues, both countries must tread carefully to prevent the escalation of tensions. Both India and Canada are essential partners on the global stage, and maintaining diplomatic channels is crucial to resolve these accusations and restore a healthy relationship between the two nations.

