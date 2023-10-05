Title: Meta’s AI-Generated Stickers Spark Controversy Over User Abuse

In a recent development, Meta’s AI-generated stickers in the Facebook Messenger app have faced widespread abuse from users, prompting concerns about offensive and potentially harmful content circulating on the platform. Users have taken advantage of this new feature to create images of copyright-protected characters that are potentially offensive.

The controversy began when artist Pier-Olivier Desbiens posted a series of viral stickers that were offbeat and unconventional. This sparked a thread of similarly controversial AI image generations, pointing to the issue of users exploiting the technology for potentially harmful purposes.

The AI stickers feature, available on both Facebook and Instagram Messenger, allows users to create simulated sticker images based on text-based descriptions. However, Meta’s Emu image synthesis model, responsible for creating these stickers, has been unable to catch all offensive combinations, leading to offensive stickers such as Mickey Mouse holding a machine gun, flaming Twin Towers, and the pope with a machine gun, among others.

The emergence of AI-generated imagery has prompted experimentation among users, as they try to bypass content filters on popular social media platforms. OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, another AI model, has also been tested with controversial images featuring real people or violent content, raising further concerns about the challenges of moderating AI-generated content in online spaces.

In response to the mounting criticism, Meta may consider pulling the AI stickers feature or implementing stronger filters to ensure the responsible usage of the technology. A Meta spokesperson has referred to a blog post that highlights the responsibility the company holds in building and maintaining generative AI features.

Despite the controversy, Meta has vowed to improve the AI stickers feature as they receive more feedback from the user community. As the discussion surrounding the challenges of moderating AI-generated content in online spaces continues to grow, it remains a pressing concern for platforms like Facebook.

In conclusion, while Meta’s AI-generated stickers feature in the Facebook Messenger app initially held promise, its misuse by users to create offensive images has raised alarm bells. The company must now grapple with the challenge of moderating such content or potentially removing the feature altogether. As social media platforms increasingly rely on AI technology, finding the right balance between innovation and responsible usage remains crucial.