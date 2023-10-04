5G Satellite Steals Spotlight as Brightest Object in Night Sky

Title: Brightness of BlueWalker 3 Satellite Concerns Astronomers

In a significant development that has sparked concerns among astronomers, the BlueWalker 3 satellite, designed to transmit 4 and 5G phone signals, has exceeded recommended limits and become one of the brightest objects in the night sky.

International observations from both amateur and professional astronomers formed the basis of a recent research study that revealed the alarming brightness levels of the BlueWalker 3 satellite. Due to its enormous aperture, about the size of a one-bedroom apartment, the satellite reflects sunlight, making it shine as brightly as certain stars.

The study also shed light on the Launch Vehicle Adapter (LVA), another human-made space hardware, which was found to be four times brighter than the recommended limit when it was jettisoned last year. This finding adds to the concerns about the interference caused by space hardware.

Astronomers are now facing the need for active satellite tracking and avoidance strategies to safeguard their research efforts. The growing number of bright satellites like BlueWalker 3 pose a significant challenge for ground-based telescopes. Although efforts have been made to mitigate the impact of these satellites, the launch of larger and brighter ones continues.

To address this issue, researchers strongly recommend implementing impact assessments for all satellite operators before launch. These assessments would evaluate the potential environmental impact caused by the satellite’s brightness and interference with scientific observations.

Despite these concerns, the world has witnessed a major milestone in space-based communication with Vodafone recently achieving the world’s first space-based 5G call using the BlueWalker 3 satellite. This achievement highlights the satellite’s significance in advancing communication technology but also intensifies the concerns of astronomers.

Astronomers hope that this research and the attention it has garnered will prompt satellite operators to consider the effects of their hardware on space science and the environment. By doing so, they aim to protect the integrity of astronomical observations and ensure that scientific research continues unhindered.

As the BlueWalker 3 satellite’s brightness continues to capture attention, astronomers emphasize the essential need for satellite operators to strike a balance between technological advancements and the preservation of our scientific understanding of the universe.