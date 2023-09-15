Spotting Comet Nishimura in Arizona this week: A Guide

Comet Nishimura, also known as Comet C/2023 P1, has been making waves in the astronomy community since its discovery by Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura. Named after its finder, the comet is currently 78 million miles away from Earth, captivating stargazers around the world.

To catch a glimpse of this celestial phenomenon, viewers are advised to look towards the eastern-southeastern sky near the constellation Leo and Venus, roughly 90 minutes before dawn each day until September 17. However, weather conditions will play a pivotal role in visibility. Though clear skies are forecasted for this week, the impending monsoon season brings the potential for storms, which could hinder the view.

For the best chances of spotting Comet Nishimura, enthusiasts are advised to seek locations offering a wide-open view of the horizon and minimal light pollution. Urban areas with excessive artificial lighting may obstruct the view, making the outskirts of towns or rural areas ideal for observation.

While referred to as a “naked-eye comet,” utilizing binoculars or a telescope (at least four inches in length) is strongly recommended for an enhanced viewing experience. These instruments offer a closer look at the comet’s unique characteristics and structure.

Comet Nishimura is a fleeting celestial event that promises to amaze those with a passion for astronomy. With its discovery attributed to an amateur astronomer, it serves as a reminder of the endless possibilities that lie within our own backyards. So, take out your binoculars, find a prime viewing spot, and get ready to witness the beauty of Comet Nishimura while it remains visible to the naked eye.