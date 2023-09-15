Crew Launching to ISS on Friday to Replace Astronauts Stuck in Space for a Year

Title: NASA Astronaut and Russian Cosmonauts to Launch to ISS as Crew Swap Takes Place

In an exciting development for space exploration, a new crew comprising NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub is set to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday. This mission marks a significant crew swap as they replace the current crew, consisting of US astronaut Frank Rubio and Russia’s Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev, who have been on a year-long mission due to damage to their spacecraft.

The Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft, carrying the new crew, is scheduled to lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Following the launch, the docking to the ISS’s Rassvet module is expected to take place approximately three hours later. This transition comes after the previous crew’s extended stay due to damage caused by a meteor strike and resulting coolant leak on their Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft.

A rescue craft, Soyuz MS-23, had previously brought supplies to the ISS in February and will be responsible for bringing the returning astronauts safely back to Earth on September 27. Frank Rubio, who has spent an impressive 371 days in space, will have set a new US record for the longest spaceflight by an astronaut. Furthermore, this extended trip will also set a new record for the longest spaceflight aboard the ISS by Russian cosmonauts, surpassing the previous record of 355 days.

The incoming crew consists of first-time space travelers, Loral O’Hara and Nikolai Chub, along with experienced cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko. While the Russian cosmonauts are expected to spend a year on the ISS, Loral O’Hara’s mission will last six months. Interestingly, O’Hara has previously video chatted with Frank Rubio, who is currently on board the ISS awaiting the new crew’s arrival.

The launch of this new crew not only signifies the infusion of fresh faces into the ISS but also the continuation of human presence and scientific research. The ISS remains a symbol of collaboration and exploration, fostering groundbreaking experiments and advancements in space sciences.

As space enthusiasts around the world eagerly anticipate this milestone, the crew swap reminds us of the remarkable achievements made possible through international cooperation and the everlasting spirit of space exploration.