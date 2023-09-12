Press Stories: ChatGPT Successfully Diagnoses a Boys Pain After 17 Doctors Were Unable to for 3 Years

Title: Family Uses Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Son’s Rare Condition

Word Count: 368

Courtney and her son, Alex, faced an arduous three-year medical journey after Alex experienced pain and meltdowns following a lively bounce house session during the COVID-19 lockdown. Despite seeking help from 17 doctors, no diagnosis could be found to explain Alex’s chronic pain.

Desperate for answers, Courtney turned to ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence platform renowned for its predictive abilities. She inputted all the information she had about Alex’s symptoms and MRIs, hoping that the integration of AI could shed light on her son’s condition. To her surprise, ChatGPT suggested a diagnosis of tethered cord syndrome, which resonated with Courtney due to its correlation with Alex’s symptoms.

Displaying signs such as pain, teeth grinding, leg dragging, constant fatigue, and growth delay, Alex’s parents diligently sought treatment from numerous specialists. However, physical therapy, orthodontic procedures, visits to neurologists, ENT doctors, and physical therapists only provided temporary respite, failing to offer a definitive diagnosis.

The parents suspected Chiari malformation, but even after visiting more doctors, their suspicions were left unanswered. Finally, Courtney tried ChatGPT again, entering Alex’s medical information. This effort led her to the discovery of tethered cord syndrome and a support group on Facebook for families with similar experiences.

Relieved but cautious, Courtney sought yet another opinion from a new neurosurgeon who confirmed that Alex indeed had tethered cord syndrome. This condition occurs when the spinal cord becomes stuck or tethered, resulting in abnormal stretching. While tethered cord syndrome is often associated with spina bifida, Alex had a closed type referred to as spina bifida occulta.

ChatGPT is an advanced artificial intelligence program that utilizes input data to predict and respond accordingly. In complex medical cases such as this, it serves as a valuable diagnostic tool. However, it is important to note that ChatGPT does not replace the expertise of a clinician and may occasionally provide fabricated information.

Subsequently, Alex underwent surgery to address his tethered cord syndrome and is currently in the process of recovery. Inspired to raise awareness, Courtney shared her family’s journey, encouraging other parents to be proactive advocates for their children’s health and to consider alternative approaches such as AI technology.

This heartwarming story demonstrates the potential of artificial intelligence in medical diagnostics while acknowledging the importance of professional medical advice. It also underscores the significance of parental intuition and perseverance in navigating through complex medical challenges.