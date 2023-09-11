News: Encouraging signs of effectiveness in flu vaccine – KSTP

Title: Fall Vaccinations Crucial as Seasonal Respiratory Illnesses Resurge

As the summer draws to a close, experts are urging individuals to consider getting vaccinated against respiratory illnesses, with a particular focus on children returning to school and the cooler temperatures ahead. Recent data shows that the Southern Hemisphere seasonal influenza vaccine from 2023 greatly reduced the risk of hospitalizations by an impressive 52%, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With the upcoming Northern Hemisphere flu season, health officials expect the vaccine formula to target similar flu strains effectively, providing reliable protection this year. Medical professionals stress the importance of receiving the flu vaccine in September or October as it allows enough time for antibodies to build up before peak influenza activity during the winter months.

However, physicians are now preparing for the possibility of a “tripledemic” as flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19 circulate simultaneously. RSV, a common respiratory virus, is responsible for a notable number of hospitalizations in children. Additionally, it poses a serious concern for older adults.

To combat this threat, new shots have been developed specifically to safeguard vulnerable populations, including adults over 60, expectant mothers, and infants. These shots offer targeted protection against RSV, which can be particularly severe in these groups.

Experts strongly encourage patients to consult with their healthcare providers regarding the possibility of receiving a vaccine or antibody medicine specifically designed to combat RSV. These interventions could offer additional support in keeping individuals safe during this challenging period.

For more information on RSV vaccines for older adults, pregnant individuals, or antibody treatments for infants and babies, refer to the provided links. Stay proactive in protecting yourself and your loved ones from the forthcoming surge in respiratory illnesses.

