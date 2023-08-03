Discovering the New Meaning of Surfs Up in California: Earths Warming Amplifies Wave Sizes – Research Reveals

Title: Rising Wave Heights off California Coast Indicate Growing Impact of Global Warming

In a concerning discovery, oceanographer Peter Bromirski has found evidence that waves are growing bigger and taller off the coast of California, with surf reaching heights of at least 13 feet. This alarming trend has been attributed to the effects of global warming, according to Bromirski’s study, which analyzed seismic records dating back to 1931.

By examining the seismic activity caused by waves colliding with the shore, Bromirski was able to detect the increasing energy ripple through the seafloor using seismographs. The data revealed that average winter wave heights have grown by as much as a foot since 1970, coinciding with the accelerating impacts of global warming.

Perhaps the most startling finding is that “swells at least 13 feet tall are occurring twice as often between 1996 to 2016 compared to 1949 to 1969,” said Bromirski. Prior to 1970, extended periods of exceptionally low wave heights were common; however, such calm periods have not occurred since then.

The implications of these larger waves are significant. Coastal erosion, flooding, and damage to infrastructures are all potential consequences. California has already experienced the destructive force of intense storms and giant waves, resulting in collapsed bluffs, damaged piers, and floods. Consequently, the prospect of even bigger waves due to global warming raises concerns about increased flooding, erosion, landslides, and destabilization of cliffs in coastal communities.

The rise in wave height is further compounded by sea level rise and the intensification of storms, both of which are intricately connected to global warming. As the world continues to grapple with the realities of climate change, these findings contribute to the growing scientific evidence highlighting the dire impacts of global warming on Earth’s oceans and rising sea levels.

The study serves as a reminder that urgent action is needed to address the root causes of global warming, not only to preserve coastal regions but also to mitigate the broader consequences of climate change. Authorities, communities, and individuals must prioritize sustainable practices and initiatives to ensure a safer future for both coastal ecosystems and human settlements.

As scientists like Bromirski shed light on the repercussions of global warming, it is critical to take these warnings seriously and work collectively towards a sustainable and resilient future.