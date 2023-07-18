Morocco-ASEAN Cooperation. The Kingdom gets Sectoral Dialogue Partner status

During the 56th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Member States held on July 11 and 12, 2023, the Kingdom of Morocco has obtained an agreement to obtain the status of Sectoral Dialogue Partner with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Jakarta, Indonesia. The Kingdom, the first African country to benefit from this position, aims to raise its cooperation with ASEAN to a higher level through this partnership, thereby contributing to regional peace, stability, security, development and prosperity in both regions.

This position also reflects the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, God help him, to diversify the kingdom’s partnerships, especially on the Asian continent.

The Sectoral Dialogue Partnership defines the basis and opportunities for multilateral cooperation between ASEAN and Morocco in sectors identified by both parties. To this end, Morocco proposed in February 2018 a Cooperation Action Plan targeting areas of cooperation of common interest that contribute to ASEAN’s vision by 2025. This action plan action was updated in February 2023. , especially the effects associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

This partnership represents an opportunity for substantial cooperation based on a win-win approach, which is at the heart of the South-South cooperation policy advocated by Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God help him.

Similarly, Morocco expressed its willingness to share its experience and expertise with ASEAN member states in areas where the Kingdom is internationally renowned and recognized, such as agriculture, food security, fisheries, marine pollution control, trade, investment promotion, tourism and education. .

It should be recalled that in September 2016, Morocco acceded to ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC). Since then, the Kingdom has strengthened its presence in other regional organizations in Southeast Asia, particularly those linked institutionally or geographically to ASEAN. Rabat signed two MoUs in 2017 and 2022 with the Mekong River Commission (MRC), which includes Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

Formed in 1967, ASEAN comprises 10 countries namely Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam and is the 3rd largest economic power in Asia as a group. Switzerland, Norway, Turkey, Pakistan, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates have six countries that have “Sectoral Dialogue Partner” status with ASEAN.