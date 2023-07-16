M3 Macs from October?

First M3 Macs in three months!

In his latest newsletter Power-onA Bloomberg reporter was impressed: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first Mac with the M3 chip in October ! No mention if there will be a special event, or just a press release.

It is possible that it is not Not delivered during the back-to-school keynote address. It’s traditionally reserved for the new iPhone 15, which will appear alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and the new Apple Watch Ultra.

Which Macs will have the M3 chip?

In any case, it appears that Macs will be the first to be involved iMac M3, 13-inch MacBook Air M3 and 13-inch MacBook Pro M3.

Specifications-wise, the M3 will have similar key figures to the M2, but with improved efficiency and performance thanks to it 3 nm etching process. The pace of switching between the M2 and the M2 with products like the M2 Ultra Mac Studio and the MacBook Air 15 debuted last month — perhaps surprising to some.

But we have to take into account the delay in the production of products with the M2 chip, which should be marketed at the end of December. Further Cupertino simply kept its initial schedule to keep upEspecially if these are not basic versions or Pro, Max or Ultra.

Other predictions?

The new OLED iPad Pros are said to be scheduled for 2024. But An iPad Air with a new, improved chip will be ready as soon as this fall (The current model is still equipped with the M1 chip). The same newsletterMark Gurman has again said that a 30-inch iMac is in the works and could debut as early as 2024.