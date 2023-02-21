“Strings to play Feeling” presenting and reviewing the latest artwork of Yalda Dousti, a young and talented Iranian artist, called “Tar”.

Many people believe that there is no common reference point between music and art, especially painting, but the reality shows that Music and art, have a close relationship.

The environment in which music and art happen jointly affects our creativity process.

Environmental factors such as color, light or darkness, smells and sounds stimulate various feelings and emotions in us which can give birth to many distinct artworks and music in a same way.

In this context, Yalda Dousti, a skilled and creative Iranian artist, has been able to display many stunning artworks perfectly. In Yalda Dousti’s works, particularly her latest gallery called “Call me” in UAE, this special relationship between music and artworks is depicted wonderfully, and each work has its music for people to hear which the tableau is inspired from it too.

the audience listens to the sounds of her works at the same time as they are watching them.

The last exceptional Yalda Dousti’s artwork is not far from this special connection between music and art.

Yalda Dousti called this beautiful and spectacular work “Tar”, which also expresses the same phenomenon.

The word “Tar” has different meanings in Persian language.

This word itself means a string or a strand of fibers, and on the other hand it is also attributed to a kind of traditional musical instrument that has been popular among Iranians since the past.

So, it is connected to the texture of Iranian culture, art, poetry, and music.

According to Yalda Dousti, it took nine months to complete this tableau and I failed many times along the way and had to start from the beginning by using a new method.

The inventiveness and innovativeness of this artwork was one of the reasons for its greater difficulty because there was no model before doing the desired techniques and implementing my main idea.

However, finally, I was able to do it the way I wanted to execute with all the difficulties. The only material that I have used to create tones is cotton, but further than 100 different colors of cotton have been used. The tonality of colors that can be seen are the main colors of the yarns themselves, and these same colors were made only by putting rows of yarn together. The dimensions of this work are 450 cm x 150 cm, and well over 9 thousand rows were used in 26 thousand meters of yarn.

In general, when you look at a painting or an artwork, it is not just the external picture that you are looking at, and every shape has a deep and hidden meaning and feeling behind it.

Hence, you can get that magical passion when you take a look more closely, and you can understand the theme, mood, and emotions behind the painting.

Consequently, if the artwork itself is inspired by a certain piece of music or melody, people with a more in-depth insight can find and hear the same music from it;

It is just like what Yalda Dousti displays in her last tableau named “tar”.