In her weekend mail, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna should receive a special letter. Like fourteen peers around the world. It begins like this: “We, members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), are writing to express our deep concern about the use of bulk DNA sampling by the government of the People’s Republic of China in the Tibet Autonomous Region. One-third of Tibet’s total population – including many children.” In this document liberation Caught (Read at the end of the article) Around thirty French, Belgian, Romanian, New Zealand, Ukrainian, Canadian and British members of parliament are also asking their governments. “To explore any possible interactions between functional genetic entities [dans leur pays] and the massive DNA collection campaign by the Chinese authorities” Especially the Beijing-backed BGI group and the American company Thermo Fisher.

It has been known for years that the collection of DNA and other biometric data was organized An industrial theater by Chinese authorities in Xinjiang’s Uyghur region In the guise of mandatory “free medical visits”.