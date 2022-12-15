EDF announces restart of 3 reactors by Christmas

LOU Benoist/AFP via Getty Images LOU Benoist/AFP via Getty Images EDF’s new CEO, Luc Remont, was asked by the Senate this Wednesday, December 14, to discuss tensions in the French electricity network and discuss the nuclear fleet.

Energy – When the network is available Electric Still subject The risk of load shedding is high this winterLuc Rémont, head of EDF, announced the restart of three nuclear reactors during a hearing in the Senate on Wednesday, December 14. “Through Christmas”. The latter were arrested because of the treatment “Stress Erosion” or ten years of controlled visitation.

“nowadays”, 41 reactors are connected to the network, noted the CEO, who began his mandate three weeks ago, in an environment that is particularly worrying for the French. Three additional reactors had already been reconnected five days ago, the night before Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire’s high-profile visit to Benley power station. In total, the French nuclear fleet consists of 56 nuclear reactors.

The maximum installed capacity of reactors currently in service is 41.3 gigawatts (GW). “It allowed us – with French support, TemperanceI pay tribute – to overcome this first cold phase without difficulty in the network”Luc Rémont congratulated.

Electricity consumption decreased by almost 10%

Electricity consumption in France continues to decline. with a decline of 9.7% last week According to the latest data from the RTE network operator, compared to the average for previous years (2014-2019, excluding the health crisis) for the same week.

The “Three Additional Furnaces” Luc Rémont pointed out Gravelines-3, Saint-Alban-2 and Dampierre-2, which are connected to the network by EDF. The latter also noted that EDF is working on decommissioning the Gravlines-4 reactor. “Connected to network as soon as 2023”.

The French electricity network has come a long way. Only 24 nuclear reactors were operational in August. At the heart of the problem: a large number of reactors shut down — more than half of the 56 — that would see EDF’s output fall to a 30-year low in 2022.

“If we are at 45 GW in January, the situation will be better than what we expect in September.”, evaluated before the senators Thomas Veyrenc, director of polar strategy, prospective and assessment of RTE. “ It is minimal. [50 à 55 GW]But given the situation we were in, it’s very satisfying.”he added.

“We rejected the most restrictive scenario, the worst-case scenario.”, congratulated Thomas Weirenck. The good news is that the government, the distributor and the manager can breathe a sigh of relief after several weeks, albeit cautiously.

