Apple TV Updates to TVOS 16.2, Here’s What’s New

Dec 14, 2022 0 Comments
A new update for Apple TV 4K was released last night. New features are in the program.

Available as a main TV box or multi-TV for Freebox Pop and Delta subscribers, the Apple TV 4K is upgrading to receive the new tvOS 16.2 version of its operating system. New features and improvements include the ability to set up voice recognition for iPhone, iPad or your Apple ID. iPod touchAnd use Siri to switch profiles or get personalized recommendationsApple TV.

Additionally, new home construction is supported. Update the Home app to iOS 16.2 for iPhone, iPadOS 16.2 for iPad, and macOS 13.1 for Mac to control connected devices in your home more efficiently and reliably.Apple TV as concentrator”, Apple says.

We will also notice a new carousel on the home page of the Apple TV app with the presentation of trailers from various original content Apple TV + or other platforms.

Finally, support Apple Music Song Apple Music subscribers have integrated voice volume control in titles for a better karaoke experience.

