The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, paid an official visit to Japan from December 17 to 20.

We learned from a Japanese diplomatic source in Dakar that Senegalese President Macky Sall will pay an official visit to Japan from December 17 to 20.

During his stay, the President of Senegal will meet with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, followed by lunch at the Japanese Embassy in Senegal.

From the same source, a press release sent to MAP on Monday indicated, “The two parties will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral relations, taking into account the results of the 8th Tokyo International Conference on the Development of Africa. TICAD 8), strengthening the activities of the United Nations, including the situation in Ukraine and the reform of the Security Council.”

President Macky Sall’s visit is expected to allow deepening of friendship between the two countries, according to the same source.

The Senegalese President arrived in Washington on Monday where he will participate in the US-Africa Summit hosted by US President Joseph Biden.

“This 2nd summit after 2014 will be held until December 15th, with themes such as peace, security, environment, economy and social development,” the Senegalese president said in a press release. .

With MAP