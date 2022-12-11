Artemis I: How to follow Orion’s return to Earth, NASA capsule live

Almost a month after going to the moon, Orion is back. The Artemis I mission is about to return to Earth. Here’s how to follow live the capsule’s final splash in the Pacific Ocean.

Time to head home for the first assignment Project Artemis. On November 16, 2022, Several months later, Artemis I was launched towards the moon. The Orion capsule traveled towards the star, circled it, positioned itself in orbit, and returned to our location. the planet. One last step before NASA declared its mission complete: the spacecraft landed in the Pacific Ocean.

The Artemis I capsule’s descent to Earth and its final splash can be followed live and online.

Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 5pm (France Metropolitan Time). The landing is scheduled 6:40 p.m. where? On that day YouTube channel From NASA.

Orion was the last to pass the moon on December 5, before beginning its journey to Earth. Artemis I on this occasion provided an image of a lunar flyby worthy of a sci-fi film. This is not the first time that NASA’s work has amazed us. A lunar eclipse was also immortalized by OrionWhen the capsule was more than 430,000 km from us.

What to expect when Artemis I returns to Earth?

During its return trip to our planet, Orion’s trajectory was constantly adjusted to make a successful splashdown in the Pacific. Once close to Earth, the capsule must be separated from its main propulsion system. This is the time when Orion descends into the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 39,400 km per hour. The shield must play its full role (and help slow down the vehicle) to protect the capsule’s passenger compartment from the extremely hot air surrounding it.

In time, the parachutes will be deployed at the end of Artemis I’s descent. The capsule is expected to reach the Pacific Ocean within sight of a U.S. Navy ship, which must be recovered. We can consider the Artemis I mission complete and above all a success.

Artist’s impression of Orion before entering the atmosphere. //Source: YouTube screenshot NASA

The same If Artemis I had no astronauts aboard, this return will be scrutinized by NASA like any other phase of the mission. This flight serves as a test and the return of humans to the moon depends on it. From the Artemis II mission, the space agency wants to send a crew of 4 astronauts on Orion to orbit the moon. Not only are they being sent there, but above all astronauts must return to Earth safe and sound.

While waiting for the live broadcast to start, it is still possible Follow the Orion Odyssey from the capsule. 50 years after leaving The Apollo 17 mission was the last manned journey to the MoonArtemis I is preparing for the return of humans to Earth’s natural satellite.