Home Science Construction of the largest telescope on the planet has begun

Construction of the largest telescope on the planet has begun

Dec 10, 2022 0 Comments
Construction of the largest telescope on the planet has begun

Decryption – Thousands of antennas will be installed in Australia and South Africa for an observatory that will revolutionize radio astronomy.

It was not an easy task, but the moment had finally arrived: the construction of the Baronic Project of the Radio Astronomy Observatory SKA (Square Kilometer Array) will start. The official kick-off of the construction site was given this week Both countries provide major facilitiesAustralia and South Africa. “It’s very emotional to see a project that started thirty years ago come to fruition like this.”Underlines French astrophysicist Catherine Cesarsky, member of the Academy of Sciences and chairman of the Board of Directors of the SKA Observatory (SKAO).

The scientific objectives are substantial: to trace the evolution of the universe from the Dark Ages to the present day; Detection of Gravitational Waves Emitted at Fusions Black holes huge; Understand the origin and impact of magnetic…

This article is for subscribers only. 89% is left for you to discover.

Pushing back the limits of science is also freedom.

Continue reading your article for €0.99 for the first month

Already subscribed?
to login

See also  Nikhil Srivastava: Another Indian miracle in the superpower .. Srivastava solved a problem that has not been seen for 62 years .. | Nikhil Srivastava has set a new record by solving a problem while working as a professor of mathematics at the University of California.

You May Also Like

Seasonal Forecast: Mild in January but cold in February

Seasonal Forecast: Mild in January but cold in February

Celine Dion's Video: "A Defining Moment in the History of Neurology"

Celine Dion’s Video: “A Defining Moment in the History of Neurology”

Did a 250 meter high mega tsunami hit Mars?

Did a 250 meter high mega tsunami hit Mars?

Celine suffers from a very rare neurological disorder

Celine suffers from a very rare neurological disorder

Researchers have discovered a mass extinction unprecedented in Earth's history

Researchers have discovered a mass extinction unprecedented in Earth’s history

The French Nobel Prize in Physics is concerned about "speech against science".

The French Nobel Prize in Physics is concerned about “speech against science”.

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.