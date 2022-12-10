Construction of the largest telescope on the planet has begun

Decryption – Thousands of antennas will be installed in Australia and South Africa for an observatory that will revolutionize radio astronomy.

It was not an easy task, but the moment had finally arrived: the construction of the Baronic Project of the Radio Astronomy Observatory SKA (Square Kilometer Array) will start. The official kick-off of the construction site was given this week Both countries provide major facilitiesAustralia and South Africa. “It’s very emotional to see a project that started thirty years ago come to fruition like this.”Underlines French astrophysicist Catherine Cesarsky, member of the Academy of Sciences and chairman of the Board of Directors of the SKA Observatory (SKAO).

The scientific objectives are substantial: to trace the evolution of the universe from the Dark Ages to the present day; Detection of Gravitational Waves Emitted at Fusions Black holes huge; Understand the origin and impact of magnetic…