Celine Dion’s Video: “A Defining Moment in the History of Neurology”

Although there is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome (SPR), a serious disease Celine Dion suffers from, there are many treatments available to relieve the singer.

Dr. Julian J., assistant professor of neurology at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. Kavanagh says:

“In the last twenty years we have made extraordinary progress in autoimmune diseases. We are beginning to understand the underlying mechanisms,” explains the doctor.

However, Dr. Canavak assures that PRS is not a disease to be taken lightly.

“I have watched and reviewed this video [de Céline Dion]Every time, she takes me to courage, because we see that she is trying everything to understand what she is doing,” the doctor underlines.

“It’s not a quid, in fact, these muscle spasms cannot be relieved without treatment. You need powerful treatments to relax the muscle,” he adds.

Dr. Kavanagh goes further and says that thanks to her video, Celine Dion was able to make history.

“I believe this video is a moment in the history of neurology, because I think we will watch it, broadcast it in classes of neurology residents, because it is well explained from the patient’s emotional point of view. Very humane,” he notes.

Dr. Cavanagh remains cautious about Celine Dion’s return date. It seems unlikely that he will be back in a few weeks, but he will be in good shape in a few months to repeat some performances.

“You still have to remember that being an artist of Celine Dion’s talent is a real athlete. A tour is like the Olympic Games, so getting back in shape to go on tour again is very ambitious,” believes the doctor.

However, she points to the Canadian diva’s resilience and determination, and believes that the human body is capable of feats that amaze even the best doctors.